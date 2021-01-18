TD Securities Reaffirms Action List Buy Rating for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.14.

DOO stock traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$88.51. 79,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,242. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$89.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$82.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

