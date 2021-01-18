TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $162.75 on Monday. TDK has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

