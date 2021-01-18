Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells $8,337,500.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA stock opened at $826.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.78. The stock has a market cap of $783.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.46, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

