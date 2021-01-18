The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

AES opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

