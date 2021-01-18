The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Financial Comparison

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

This table compares The First of Long Island and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.84 $41.56 million $1.75 10.50 Professional $42.02 million 5.19 $2.34 million N/A N/A

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The First of Long Island and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Professional 0 2 2 0 2.50

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Professional has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02% Professional N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Professional on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 49 branches primarily in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Long Island, as well as the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.