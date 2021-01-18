The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €38.39 ($45.16) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.29 and a 200 day moving average of €38.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

