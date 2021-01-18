The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,140 shares of company stock worth $32,913,231 in the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $785.36. 26,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

