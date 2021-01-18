Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,400. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

