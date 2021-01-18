Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Sells $534,771.30 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

THO stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.