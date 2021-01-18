TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 403,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$627.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.46.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

