TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.17 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.67.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
