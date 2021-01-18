TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.17 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.67.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

