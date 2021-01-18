Truist Securiti Comments on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $97.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.