Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. 24,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,240. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

