U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 921,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,260. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.65 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $400,130. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 31.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.