Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

