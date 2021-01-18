Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Valmet Oyj stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
