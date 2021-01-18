VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.