Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,182,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $176.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.24. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $179.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.