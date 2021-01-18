VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,670. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $125,333.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,173.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,978,173. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.