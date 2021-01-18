ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):
- 1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.
- 1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.
- 1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 12/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.
- 12/8/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
