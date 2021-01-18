ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

1/15/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $26.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00.

1/5/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/18/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/8/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

