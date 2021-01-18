Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $4,321,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.