VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $464.00

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 464 ($6.06), with a volume of 79936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($6.00).

The stock has a market cap of £794.09 million and a PE ratio of 306.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.71.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

