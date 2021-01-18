Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,423,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 4,696,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Vinda International has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80.
Vinda International Company Profile
