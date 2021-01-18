VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.40. 122,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,120. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.