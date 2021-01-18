Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 179,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.36. 338,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,090. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

