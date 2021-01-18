Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 126.33 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.48. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.86 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

