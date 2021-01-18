W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.24 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

