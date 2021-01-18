Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

1/5/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $211.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

