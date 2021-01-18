Wells Fargo & Company Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $200.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.42 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

