WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to $145.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.17.

WSPOF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557. WSP Global has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $101.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

