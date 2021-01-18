Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

HYLB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.99. 109,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

