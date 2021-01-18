Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,085,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.07 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

