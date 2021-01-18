Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stake Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,085,576 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

