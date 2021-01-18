Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE GHG opened at $13.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

