Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.62). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $209.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.71.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

