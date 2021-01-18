Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.16.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.