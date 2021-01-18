Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.23. Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 5,112,939 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.

About Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

