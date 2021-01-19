$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. DexCom posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.20. 28,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

