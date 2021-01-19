10,478 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

IJR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 158,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,670. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

