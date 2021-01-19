2,876 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,050. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.