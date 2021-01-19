$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.64. Amgen reported earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $18.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

