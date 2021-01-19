35,565 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 94.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 47.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 7,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

