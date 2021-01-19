3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of 3Pea International Inc (OTCMKTS:TPNL) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.73. 280,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 341,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

3Pea International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPNL)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 3Pea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3Pea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.