5,738 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DocuSign by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DocuSign by 10.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

DOCU stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.37.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

