Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. 39,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.