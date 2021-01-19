ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

ACMR stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $113.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $886,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,004 shares of company stock worth $14,650,345. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

