Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 69,060 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,060 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 5.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $82,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. 64,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.