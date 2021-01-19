Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 1.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $26,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KL traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 77,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

