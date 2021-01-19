Addenda Capital Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. 65,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

