Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $233,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.