Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.34. 35,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.43. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

